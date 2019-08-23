Yerevan among cities Russian tourists keep returning to: study
August 23, 2019 - 12:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan has made it to the list of cities where travelers from Russia return several times a year, Tutu.ru reveals.
They analyzed all airline tickets purchased with a travel date from July 2018 to July 2019 and compiled a rating of cities to which travelers returned more than once.
Clients were checked by first, second and last names, as well as date of birth, RIA Novosti reports.
So, the foreign rating of city visits is headed by
Lviv (Ukraine), Chisinau (Moldova) and London (UK) head the ranking of the most returned-to cities.
Some record-breaking passengers visited Kiev 16 times in a year, 15 times to London and Vilnius, 14 times to Yerevan.
Many passengers from the Russian Federation also frequently fly to Kiev, Vilnius, Belgrade, Riga, Uralsk, Minsk and Kutaisi.
