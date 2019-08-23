// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Yerevan among cities Russian tourists keep returning to: study

Yerevan among cities Russian tourists keep returning to: study
August 23, 2019 - 12:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan has made it to the list of cities where travelers from Russia return several times a year, Tutu.ru reveals.

They analyzed all airline tickets purchased with a travel date from July 2018 to July 2019 and compiled a rating of cities to which travelers returned more than once.

Clients were checked by first, second and last names, as well as date of birth, RIA Novosti reports.

So, the foreign rating of city visits is headed by

Lviv (Ukraine), Chisinau (Moldova) and London (UK) head the ranking of the most returned-to cities.

Some record-breaking passengers visited Kiev 16 times in a year, 15 times to London and Vilnius, 14 times to Yerevan.

Many passengers from the Russian Federation also frequently fly to Kiev, Vilnius, Belgrade, Riga, Uralsk, Minsk and Kutaisi.

Related links:
Ria.ru: Названы города, в которые путешественники возвращаются несколько раз в год
 Top stories
"Shadows of 1915" centers on memories of Armenian Genocide
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid
The letter encourages Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh de-mining program.
Armenia PM congratulates Singapore on National DayArmenia PM congratulates Singapore on National Day
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Conflict over gas prices brewing between Armenia and Russia: media
Pashinyan invites Rouhani to EAEU summit in Armenia
Armenia, Temasek Holdings discuss tech cooperation
OSCE wants Armenia, Azerbaijan "to restore atmosphere for reaching peace"
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can be bad Drinking coffee first thing in the morning can affect the levels of cortisol in your body, which helps maintain your energy.
Russia to finance modernization of Abkhazia’s Armed Forces Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reiterated that Russia and Abkhazia enjoy common defense and security space.
Achilles heel of many types of cancer identified in new study Cells that are not growing bring in nutrients from the blood and make some of the other metabolic molecules they need.
Filming on Breaking Bad movie spin-off complete: Bob Odenkirk Filming on the Breaking Bad movie spin-off has been completed already, according to Bob Odenkirk.