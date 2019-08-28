Swedish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial
August 28, 2019 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of lawmakers headed by speaker of the Swedish Riksdag Andreas Norlén visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Tuesday, August 27.
The members of the Swedish parliament laid a wreath at the memorial and honored the memory of the 1.5 million victims with a moment of silence.
The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits and left a note in the book of honorary guests.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
The letter encourages Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh de-mining program.
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Syria, Iraq "will respond to Israeli attacks" Rezaei made these comments just hours after the Israeli military attacked the Damascus countryside.
Germany completes ratification of Armenia-EU agreement Germany has completely ratified the new partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the EU.
Armenian canoeists make it to World Championship finals Hayk Tadevosyan and Artur Akishin qualified for the B finals of the K2 200m event of the Canoe Sprint World Championship .
Abkhazia heads to runoff in presidential vote Separatist election authorities said results show Khadzhimba and Kvitsiniya placed first and second, respectively.