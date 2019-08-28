Swedish lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of lawmakers headed by speaker of the Swedish Riksdag Andreas Norlén visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan on Tuesday, August 27.

The members of the Swedish parliament laid a wreath at the memorial and honored the memory of the 1.5 million victims with a moment of silence.

The guests also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the exhibits and left a note in the book of honorary guests.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.