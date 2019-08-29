235 Syrians receive Armenian passports in Q2
August 29, 2019 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 235 Syrian Armenians received Armenian citizenship in the second quarter of 2019, including 34 in Damascus and 201 in Aleppo.
All of them were exempted from paying state duties.
The Armenian government on Thursday, August 29 decided to allocate AMD 14.1 million ($30,000) to reimburse the state duties.
“The government tries to support all foreign citizens of Armenian nationality and Armenian citizens whose country of residence is caught in an emergency that threatens their life or health.”
