Gyumri will be home to a free economic zone
August 29, 2019 - 16:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Eurasian Logistic Park is an upcoming free economic zone set to be built in the Armenian town of Gyumri in Shirak province.
The government has already approved the project, citing the availability of logistics infrastructure, in particular the existence of an operating international airport, the North-South Road Corridor, the operating railway network.
According to information posted on the future FEZ's website, the Eurasian Logistic Park will serve as an Air Logistic Hub of the entire Eurasian Economic Union. The major part of its cargo flow will be transported from Gyumri airport by air freight.
The logistic park will be located on the two sides of the road leading from Gyumri to the village of Marmashen.
Top stories
A corresponding decision has already been approved, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
As of January 31, Armenia's foreign debts stood at $5.547 billion, but as of March 31 it has come down to $5.488 billion.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran's Zarif tells Trump to drop "economic terrorism" before talks Iran will not be meeting with Trump unless Washington stops its "economic terrorism" against the Iranian people.
235 Syrians receive Armenian passports in Q2 The Armenian government on August 29 decided to allocate AMD 14.1 million to reimburse the state duties.
Glass of red wine could actually be good for gut health The “good” microbes associated with drinking red wine may be due to the so-called “polyphenols” found in red wine.
Cancer cells corrupt their healthy neighbors: study The healthy cells immediately surrounding a tumour become more stem cell-like and support cancer growth.