Artsakh celebrates 28 years of independence
September 2, 2019 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians worldwide are celebrating the 28th anniversary of the proclamation of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Republic on September 2, with a number of events arranged for the occasion.
On September 2, 1991, a joint session of the provincial and Shahumyan Regional Council of Deputies was held in Stepanakert, where the Declaration of Independence was adopted. On December 10 of the same year a referendum was held to confirm the independence of Nagorno Karabakh. On that day, 99% of the population voted for independence.
On Monday, September 2, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan issued a message to congratulate Armenians on the Day of Artsakh.
“The path we walked hand in hand with our sisters and brothers from Mother Armenia and the Diaspora, triumphing over all the challenges and hardship, carving resounding victories, was indeed arduous. However, we were honored and privileged,” Sahakyan said.
“Today we eliminate all the impediments along the path we committed ourselves 28 years ago, defending and advancing the Republic of Artsakh, enhancing consistently our independent and democratic state, securing solid ground for the sustainable future of the generations to come.”
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
