// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran President to arrive in Armenia "in coming weeks"

Iran President to arrive in Armenia
September 2, 2019 - 13:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Armenia, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Yerevan Seyyed Kazem Sajjad told reporters, Shantnews reports.

"The Prime Minister of Armenia has invited President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia, and the Iranian President will arrive [in Yerevan] in the coming weeks," the ambassador said Monday, September 2.

PM Nikol Pashinyan had invited Rouhani to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Pashinyan himself visited Iran in February.

Related links:
Shantnews.am. Իրանի նախագահն առաջիկայում կայցելի Հայաստան․ դեսպան
 Top stories
"Shadows of 1915" centers on memories of Armenian Genocide
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid
The letter encourages Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh de-mining program.
Armenia PM congratulates Singapore on National DayArmenia PM congratulates Singapore on National Day
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Conflict over gas prices brewing between Armenia and Russia: media
Pashinyan invites Rouhani to EAEU summit in Armenia
Armenia, Temasek Holdings discuss tech cooperation
OSCE wants Armenia, Azerbaijan "to restore atmosphere for reaching peace"
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
People who quit smoking "are likely to develop depression" Over the years, a huge number of scientific studies have concluded that smoking is harmful.
Breast cancer can form "sleeper cells" after drug treatment The team say their research opens avenues for finding ways of keeping the cancer cells dormant for longer.
UEFA President to watch Armenia-Italy match in Yerevan The Federation released a statement, urging match-goers to get to the stadium at least one hour before kickoff.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrives in Rome to conclude move to Roma Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has arrived in Rome to conclude his transfer to Roma on a loan deal.