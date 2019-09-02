Iran President to arrive in Armenia "in coming weeks"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Armenia, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Yerevan Seyyed Kazem Sajjad told reporters, Shantnews reports.

"The Prime Minister of Armenia has invited President Hassan Rouhani to Armenia, and the Iranian President will arrive [in Yerevan] in the coming weeks," the ambassador said Monday, September 2.

PM Nikol Pashinyan had invited Rouhani to participate in the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Pashinyan himself visited Iran in February.