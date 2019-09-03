Armenia says will continue humanitarian mission in Syria

PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense minister Davit Tonoyan has refuted allegations suggesting that the U.S. government has demanded the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from Syria.

“The information is not true,” Tonoyan told reporters Tuesday, August 3, Aysor.am reports.

“We continue our humanitarian mission in Syria,” he said, adding that no discussions have been conducted over the matter.

The second group of Armenian specialists who are carrying out a humanitarian mission in Syria have de-mined a total area of 48,967 square meters in the Middle-Eastern country between June 8 and August 25.

The first humanitarian mission consisted of sappers, doctors and security specialists, and was sent to the Syrian Arab Republic (Aleppo) on February 8, 2019. The Armenian specialists began humanitarian activities in those areas of Aleppo where military operations were not carried out in order to de-mine the area, raise awareness of the threats coming from mines and provide medical services.