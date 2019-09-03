Armenia says will continue humanitarian mission in Syria
September 3, 2019 - 18:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense minister Davit Tonoyan has refuted allegations suggesting that the U.S. government has demanded the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from Syria.
“The information is not true,” Tonoyan told reporters Tuesday, August 3, Aysor.am reports.
“We continue our humanitarian mission in Syria,” he said, adding that no discussions have been conducted over the matter.
The second group of Armenian specialists who are carrying out a humanitarian mission in Syria have de-mined a total area of 48,967 square meters in the Middle-Eastern country between June 8 and August 25.
The first humanitarian mission consisted of sappers, doctors and security specialists, and was sent to the Syrian Arab Republic (Aleppo) on February 8, 2019. The Armenian specialists began humanitarian activities in those areas of Aleppo where military operations were not carried out in order to de-mine the area, raise awareness of the threats coming from mines and provide medical services.
Top stories
Armenians worldwide are celebrating the 28th anniversary of the proclamation of Artsakh Republic on September 2.
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
The letter encourages Mark Green to reverse course and continue U.S. funding for the Artsakh de-mining program.
Partner news
Latest news
LED lighting system will be installed in Nerkin Karmiraghbyur The border village of Nerkin Karmiraghbyur shares a 10 km border line with the neighboring country.
Samsung working on phone that folds into a square Samsung Electronics Co. is preparing to unveil a phone that folds down into a compact-sized square.
Cancer tops heart disease as No. 1 cause of death in some countries Among adults ages 35 to 70, cardiovascular disease still ranks as the leading cause of death globally.
Warnings on individual cigarettes could lower smoking rates Warnings have become bigger over the years, and are often required to cover at least half of the display package area.