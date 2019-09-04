Export of Armenian fruit wines grew 41% year-on-year
September 4, 2019 - 10:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The export of fruit wines from Armenia grew by 41% in the first seven months of 2019 against the same period last year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.
Fruit wines are fermented alcoholic beverages made from a variety of base ingredients (other than grapes); they may also have additional flavors taken from fruits, flowers, and herbs.
Pashinyan revealed that fruit wines worth $6.3 million were shipped abroad in the reporting period.
According to the Prime Minister, Armenian producers have taken the production of fruit wines, especially that of pomegranate wine to a whole new level.
Top stories
The United States Department of Commerce has blacklisted two Armenian entities, according to a notice.
A corresponding decision has already been approved, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.
Armenia's foreign debts was down by $86.5 million as of March 2019, the government said in a Facebook post.
The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-March has grown by 5.2% year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Partner news
Latest news
Passenger traffic in Armenian airports grew 15% in August The two Armenian airports served 399,635 people in August, up by 15% against the same period year-on-year.
GenEd provides full-day workshops for high school teachers Workshop facilitators introduced numerous and diverse multimedia resources for teaching about the annihilation of Armenians.
Bangkok, Paris, London: World's most visited cities revealed Since 2009, the number of international overnight visitors has grown by 76% globally, according to third-party research.
Armenian Diaspora representatives meet with Adam Schiff Local chapter representatives provided with an update and overview of the ongoing activities in their respective cities.