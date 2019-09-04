Export of Armenian fruit wines grew 41% year-on-year

PanARMENIAN.Net - The export of fruit wines from Armenia grew by 41% in the first seven months of 2019 against the same period last year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

Fruit wines are fermented alcoholic beverages made from a variety of base ingredients (other than grapes); they may also have additional flavors taken from fruits, flowers, and herbs.

Pashinyan revealed that fruit wines worth $6.3 million were shipped abroad in the reporting period.

According to the Prime Minister, Armenian producers have taken the production of fruit wines, especially that of pomegranate wine to a whole new level.