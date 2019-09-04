Armenian Diaspora representatives meet with Adam Schiff

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) as well as Glendale, Burbank, Hollywood, and Crescenta Valley chapter representatives met with Congressman Adam Schiff as part of the 2019 August Recess Month to discuss the latest developments and policy priorities of the Armenian American community.

“We greatly value the relationship with Rep. Schiff, who represents the largest Armenian American constituency in California’s 28th District,” remarked ANCA-WR Vice Chair Raffi Kassabian, Esq. “For many years, Rep. Schiff has been one of the leading advocates of the Armenian Cause in the U.S. Congress and we continue to work closely with Rep Schiff in identifying new avenues to further deepen the U.S.-Armenia strategic partnership and the U.S.-Artsakh relations.”

During the meeting, local chapter representatives provided with an update and overview of the ongoing activities in their respective cities as well as some of the current needs of the community. The current Armenian Genocide Truth and Justice resolution H.Res.296, co-authored by Rep. Schiff, was a focal point of discussion. The continued U.S. assistance to the Republic of Artsakh was another agenda item. Rep. Schiff reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the Armenian American policy priorities in the U.S. Congress, including H.Res.296 and continued assistance to Artsakh.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.