Moody's raises Ameriabank’s rating to Ba3
September 4, 2019 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Moody's has reviewed and raised the following ratings of Ameriabank CJSC:
- B1 to Ba3 for long-term local currency bank deposits,
- B2 to B1 for long-term foreign currency bank deposits,
- Ba3 to Ba2 for long-term counterparty risk (CRR).
The Ba3 long-term local currency deposit rating carries a positive outlook, driven by the positive outlook on the Ba3 government debt rating, while the B1 long-term foreign currency deposit rating, which is the highest possible rating for an Armenia-based bank, is constrained by Armenia's foreign-currency deposit ceiling and carries a stable outlook.
Ameriabank’s long-term local currency deposit rating reflects the bank's:
- Improved asset quality and good loss absorption capacity, evidenced by its robust capital buffers, good profitability and adequate problem loans coverage,
- Diversified business profile and strong positions on its domestic market,
- Sufficient liquidity and diversified funding base.
