Moody's raises Ameriabank’s rating to Ba3

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moody's has reviewed and raised the following ratings of Ameriabank CJSC:

- B1 to Ba3 for long-term local currency bank deposits,

- B2 to B1 for long-term foreign currency bank deposits,

- Ba3 to Ba2 for long-term counterparty risk (CRR).

The Ba3 long-term local currency deposit rating carries a positive outlook, driven by the positive outlook on the Ba3 government debt rating, while the B1 long-term foreign currency deposit rating, which is the highest possible rating for an Armenia-based bank, is constrained by Armenia's foreign-currency deposit ceiling and carries a stable outlook.

Ameriabank’s long-term local currency deposit rating reflects the bank's:

- Improved asset quality and good loss absorption capacity, evidenced by its robust capital buffers, good profitability and adequate problem loans coverage,

- Diversified business profile and strong positions on its domestic market,

- Sufficient liquidity and diversified funding base.