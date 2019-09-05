Putin will arrive in Armenia for EAEU summit on October 1

PanARMENIAN.Net - All the leaders of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, including Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Armenia to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Economic Council on October 1, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters on Thursday, September 5.

“A recent meeting reached a consensus that the leaders of all member countries will attend the meeting,” Kocharyan said, according to Sputnik Armenia.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also revealed that heads of other countries, including those of Moldova, Iran and Singapore, will arrive in Yerevan to join the conference set to be held on the sidelines of the main event.

Kocharyan said preparations are underway for signing a free trade agreement between Singapore and the EAEU.

Established in 2015, the EAEU comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan as members.