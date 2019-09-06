AraratChallenge global campaign inspires thousands to give back

PanARMENIAN.Net - Aurora Humanitarian Initiative celebrates the participants of the global #AraratChallenge crowdfunding campaign who have donated $1 per month or more to give a second chance to the world’s most vulnerable. Since the launch of the campaign, 2035 people from 25 countries have joined the #AraratChallenge, raising $77,070 and spreading the message of generosity and hope. We thank those who have taken part in the campaign and call upon everyone to join it.

The #AraratChallenge participants follow the simple steps to create their own #AraratChallenge videos and share them with their friends online, inspiring others to embrace Aurora’s mission of empowering successive generations of humanitarians and join a movement that is giving a second chance to the most vulnerable among us.

՞The Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the #AraratChallenge were created to give a second chance to those in need today. Thousands of people have already taken part in the #AraratChallenge, leading to real and tangible changes in many communities around the world. We hope that thousands or even millions more will join this movement of Gratitude in Action and help awaken humanity to the plight of those in need today,” said Noubar Afeyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

All donations received through the #AraratChallenge are allocated to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative’s programs in support of those in need. Aurora’s projects aim to combat poverty, improve healthcare and provide education to people across the continents. With continued support, Aurora has already been able to help more than 850,000 people living in poverty and in war-stricken areas through 23 projects in 15 countries, with 43 percent of those programs benefitting children.

“What makes the #AraratChallenge unique is its truly global nature. People from around the world are responding to those in need by joining the #AraratChallenge. They are doing it in the spirit of one humanity. This is a testament to our collective conscience and determination. I am sure this will inspire everyone to participate in the #AraratChallenge both with donations and activism,” said Vartan Gregorian, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

Aurora is now launching a promotional campaign in California, USA, calling on everyone, but especially the descendants of the Armenian Genocide survivors, to join the movement with their videos and donations. The #AraratChallenge, which features Mount Ararat — a universal symbol of renewal and second chance — provides an opportunity to Armenians whose ancestors were saved by others during the Genocide and to all communities fortunate to live in peace and prosperity to make the world a safer place for the generations to come through Gratitude in Action.

“Noah’s story and Mount Ararat are universal symbols of a second chance that was given to humanity. We are thankful and happy to see thousands of people taking part in the #AraratChallenge because they want to help others and make our world a better, more humane place – it is our common cause. Join us in making the world a better place,” said Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.