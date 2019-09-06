// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia says EAEU summit will only boost relations with Russia

September 6, 2019 - 15:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is preparing for the upcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on October 1, which will bring together leaders of the EAEU member states, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told a press conference on Friday, September 6.

"We are expecting the leaders of all partner countries. Nothing can create an emergency in terms of preparations for the EAEU summit on October 1," Mnatsakanyan said.

"I am sure that we will have a very efficient summit, and the Armenian-Russian relations will benefit from it,” Mnatsakanyan said in response to a question of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his participation in the upcoming EAEU summit in Armenia, Aysor.am says.

Asked whether there is any concern that Putin might express a desire to visit the arrested ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharian and how this might affect diplomatic relations, the Foreign Minister said that the "if" context does not appeal to him at all.

"We are preparing for the summit, and the two sides have a clear goal to deepen the existing agenda and relations," the diplomat said.

