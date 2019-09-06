Armenia says EAEU summit will only boost relations with Russia
September 6, 2019 - 15:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan is preparing for the upcoming summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on October 1, which will bring together leaders of the EAEU member states, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told a press conference on Friday, September 6.
"We are expecting the leaders of all partner countries. Nothing can create an emergency in terms of preparations for the EAEU summit on October 1," Mnatsakanyan said.
"I am sure that we will have a very efficient summit, and the Armenian-Russian relations will benefit from it,” Mnatsakanyan said in response to a question of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his participation in the upcoming EAEU summit in Armenia, Aysor.am says.
Asked whether there is any concern that Putin might express a desire to visit the arrested ex-President of Armenia Robert Kocharian and how this might affect diplomatic relations, the Foreign Minister said that the "if" context does not appeal to him at all.
"We are preparing for the summit, and the two sides have a clear goal to deepen the existing agenda and relations," the diplomat said.
Top stories
A court in Yerevan ruled on June 25 that former President Robert Kocharyan will again be taken into custody.
Armenia, Taron Avia and Atlantis European are ready to help resolve the conflict between Georgia and Russia.
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Vitamin E could be linked to marijuana vaping illnesses Lab results showed "very high levels" of vitamin E acetate in "nearly all" cannabis-containing samples analyzed in the investigation
#AraratChallenge global campaign inspires thousands to give back Participants of the campaign have donated $1 per month or more to give a second chance to the world’s most vulnerable.
Clashes break out between Turkish-backed militants and Kurdish forces the clashes broke out between the National Liberation Front and YPG at the small town of Owlishli.
Genes linked to left-handedness found in new study Being a leftie is linked to better verbal skills and is associated with a lower risk of Parkinson’s disease.