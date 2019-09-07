Turkey MP wants probe into Istanbul pogroms of Greeks, Armenians
September 7, 2019 - 14:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish lawmaker of Armenian descent from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Garo Paylan has called for an investigation into the pogroms of September 6/7 against the Greeks and Armenians in 1955, Ermenihaber reports.
Besides the Armenians and Greeks, Jews were also slaughtered and looted in those days in Istanbul.
Paylan made a similar suggestion in 2018 but then President of the Turkish Parliament Binali Yildirim sent it back.
The Armenian lawmaker is now proposing to create a committee, identify and punish those behind the attacks and provide compensation to the victims.
"According to official information, 73 churches, 8 Greek spiritual centers, two monasteries were destroyed, vandalized and plundered,” Paylan said in a statement.
"New evidence suggests that 60 women were subjected to sexual violence , many people were killed."
