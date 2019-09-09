Boris Johnson suspending UK parliament until October
September 9, 2019 - 15:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The British parliament will be suspended at the end of business on Monday, September 9 until the middle of next month, the spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, according to Reuters.
A bill to prevent Britain leaving the European Union on October 31 without a deal by forcing Johnson to seek a delay is due to become law on Monday but the spokesman said the government would not seek any extension to the deadline.
The prime minister will not sanction any more pointless delays to Brexit, the spokesman added, and lawmakers should vote for a snap election which Johnson will call for later on Monday to resolve the issue.
Photo. Andrew Matthews/PA
Top stories
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Citizens of Armenia, Russia, Georgia and Kazakhstan were among the 60 travelers inside the bus that overturned not far from Siena.
The group announced that it will commemorate the 104th anniversary of the Armenian genocide with a youth march on April 24 in Nicosia.
Partner news
Latest news
Kim Kardashian arriving in Armenia for World IT Congress Kim Kardashian West will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology.
Totti challenges Mkhitaryan "to prove himself" at Roma Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
UN watchdog finds uranium "traces" at Iran site Samples taken by the UN nuclear watchdog at a facility in Tehran showed traces of uranium that Iran has yet to explain.
U.S. reportedly extracted top spy from inside Russia in 2017 The decision to carry out the extraction occurred soon after a May 2017 meeting in the Oval Office.