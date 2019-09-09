// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Five times as many men as women die by suicide in Armenia: WHO

September 9, 2019 - 18:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nearly five times as many men as women die by suicide in Armenia, according to new figures from the World Health Organization.

The global age-standardized suicide rate for 2016 was 10.5 per 100 000. Rates varied widely, however, between countries, from 5 suicide deaths per 100 000, to more than 30 per 100 000. While 79% of the world’s suicides occurred in low- and middle-income countries, high-income countries had the highest rate, at 11.5 per 100 000.

In Armenia, 10.1 suicide deaths were registered per 100 000 among the male population of the country against the two demale suicide deaths per 100 000.

Suicide was the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years, after road injury. Among teenagers aged 15-19 years, suicide was the second leading cause of death among girls (after maternal conditions) and the third leading cause of death in boys (after road injury and interpersonal violence).

The most common methods of suicide are hanging, pesticide self-poisoning, and firearms. Key interventions that have shown success in reducing suicides are restricting access to means; educating the media on responsible reporting of suicide; implementing programmes among young people to build life skills that enable them to cope with life stresses; and early identification, management and follow-up of people at risk of suicide.

