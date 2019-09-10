ANCA raises Armenians' concerns in meeting with Rep. Roybal-Allard

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region representatives met with Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard as part of the 2019 August Recess to discuss various policy priorities of the Armenian American community.

“We appreciate Rep. Roybal-Allard’s relationship with the Armenian American community in California’s 40th District,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. "We work to keep elected officials updated about current issues that are important to our community, such as H.Res.190 U.S.-Artaskh Travel and Communication Resolution, which would encourage visits and communication between officials from the United States and Artsakh on all levels.”

During the meeting, ANCA-WR Government Relations Coordinator Serob Abrahamian and Government Affairs Director Arsen Shirvanyan spoke extensively on the importance of supporting the safety and security of Artsakh, including ensuring the continued U.S. assistance to the Republic of Artsakh. Shirvanyan and Abrahamian also discussed the current Armenian Genocide Truth and Justice resolution H.Res.296 and a number of other policy priorities of the Armenian American community.

