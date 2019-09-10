Apple to unveil new iPhone 11 on September 10

PanARMENIAN.Net - Apple's biggest media event of the year is about to kick off.

Apple (AAPL) is expected to unveil its latest iPhone lineup at an event Tuesday, September 10, which will take place in its Cupertino, California, headquarters. The new lineup will reportedly include the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the iPhone 11, replacing the XS, XS Max and XR models, CNN reports.

None of these devices are expected to look radically different from those released last year.

The iPhones won't be the only new products on display Tuesday. Apple could also announce updates to other hardware products, including the Apple Watch, iPad and MacBooks.

The event will kick off Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.