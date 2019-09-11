Ameriabank signs $20 M equivalent local currency facility agreement
September 11, 2019 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - FMO (Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank) and Ameriabank CJSC signed $20 million equivalent Local Currency Facility Agreement channeled to “green” projects and youth financing in Armenia, the bank said Wednesday, September 11.
The 7-year facility will be dedicated to renewable energy and energy efficiency projects as well as first time home mortgage, education and business loans to persons younger than 35.
This is the first local currency loan issued by FMO on its own books in Armenia.
“This is another remarkable achievement which we celebrate with our long-standing partner FMO since 2009. This agreement creates new opportunities for the economic development of the country and for improving welfare of the population. Financing of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects will further promote sustainable development of the energy sector while ensuring efficient use of energy amongst the enterprises and population. New funding opportunities for young people will trigger growth of entrepreneurship in our country and will raise the living standards of the population”, - said Artak Hanesyan, Chairman of the Management Board-CEO at Ameriabank.
FMO's Chief Investment Officer Linda Broekhuizen said: "FMO is proud of its strong and successful relationship with Ameriabank, supporting the further economic development of Armenia. This new loan facility will enable Ameriabank to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and to increase access to finance to young entrepreneurs."
Top stories
The export of fruit wines from Armenia grew by 41% in the first seven months of 2019 against the same period last year.
Sellers said: “It has been a tough year for many thousands of direct and indirect stakeholders in the Amulsar Project."
The United States Department of Commerce has blacklisted two Armenian entities, according to a notice.
A corresponding decision has already been approved, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Forbes: How Kim Kardashian helped get Raj Rajaratnam out of jail Rajaratnam, whose net worth was estimated at $1.3 bn in 2009 when he was among the 400 richest Americans, was released July 23.
Pentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to Azerbaijan Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Tickets for Armenia-Finland Euro qualifiers fixture go on sale Tickets for the match between Armenia and Finland in the UEFA European Championship qualification round have gone on sale.
Trump jokes about staying in power after 2024 Trump joked about staying in the White House and remaining in office when the country hosts the 2026 World Cup.