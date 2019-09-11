Pentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to Azerbaijan
September 11, 2019 - 16:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States Department of Defense has announced a $10.1 million contract for the delivery of counterterrorism and intelligence equipment to Azerbaijan.
VSE Corporation, an Alexandria, Virginia-based diversified technical services company, is awarded the contract for the delivery of the equipment and in-country training in support of the Azerbaijan Maritime Security Program for the Caspian Sea under the Foreign Military Sales Building Partner Capacity program.
This contract is for the government of Azerbaijan under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia (88%) and Azerbaijan (12%), and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Fiscal 2019 Foreign Military Sales funding for $10,082,812 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
The U.S. House of Representatives recently approved a powerful amendment introduced by Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA) to block the transfer of U.S. defense articles to Baku that could potentially be used by the Azerbaijani government to act upon its threat to shoot down civilian aircraft operating out of Artsakh's Stepanakert airport.
