One more family getting a descent house in Gyumri

PanARMENIAN.Net - Volunteers from VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia have again visited Gyumri with the same purpose – to change people's lives and mindsets through house building. Partners are convinced that any support can contribute to the development of Gyumri. And the town will not be described as a “disaster zone” any longer.

Like many other families the Soghoyan-Tadevosyans lost their home during the 1988 earthquake. This was followed by long years of living in a metal container. In 2012, the family managed to purchase a semi-constructed building but was unable to complete the construction works. After marriage, Christina, who lives in the metal container to this day, has gone through various hardships. Due to her husband’s serious health problems, the dream of home remained unfinished. The young woman has taken responsibility to get out of the situation to support her husband being treated abroad. Christina's initiative has been supported by VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, partners, who have a successful experience in the field of house building.

“It is cold in winter in the metal container. Mornings are the worst… We try to make warmer in the container but it is useless. And in summer is unbearably hot. Our dream is to get rid of the metal container as soon as possible. We are grateful to the volunteers for giving a helping hand and bringing the completion of the construction works one step closer,” said Kristina.

“We are back in Gyumri to support this family striving for the ‘independence’ of its own. It is a symbolic event for in only 10 days we will be celebrating our country’s Independence Day. These two things may seem unrelated at first sight. That may be true, but this is a good occasion to celebrate while working on the construction of this house. This is particularly so, as the construction is taking place in Gyumri, where every family still deprived of a home bears the memories of the earthquake and the consequences of the devastations it caused. It is the high time to leave all the memories of the past hardships, face the problems, and try to solve them to grow stronger with every memorable day to move forward and to grow. The big success starts with small victories. We are here to share all these with you,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

“To lose a home is really sad. Despite the health and financial problems the family has faced, they have not lost their hope and continue to believe that their children will grow up in a house with decent conditions. Volunteers’ participation in the construction works was a great help to the family. This year in Gyumri the housing problem of five families will be solved with the house building program,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

The construction of the long-awaited house will be finished by the end of the year. With the help of the volunteers, concreting works of the floors have been completed.