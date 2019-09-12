Armenia among top 3 destinations for wine and food trips in CIS

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top 3 countries with the most interesting wine and food holidays and festivals in the CIS this fall, according to a rating compiled by the tourist portal TourStat.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova and Uzbekistan offer the best gastronomic tours in the CIS countries this fall, the study says.

According to the agency, among the top 5 enogastro-events of the CIS are the Telavino festival in Kakheti, Georgia, the Pomegranate Festival in Azerbaijan, the Areni Wine Festival in Armenia, the National Wine Day in Moldova, and The Art of Winemaking in Uzbekistan.

The rating is based on an analysis of the popularity and uniqueness of events.