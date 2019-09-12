Armenia among top 3 destinations for wine and food trips in CIS
September 12, 2019 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is among the top 3 countries with the most interesting wine and food holidays and festivals in the CIS this fall, according to a rating compiled by the tourist portal TourStat.
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova and Uzbekistan offer the best gastronomic tours in the CIS countries this fall, the study says.
According to the agency, among the top 5 enogastro-events of the CIS are the Telavino festival in Kakheti, Georgia, the Pomegranate Festival in Azerbaijan, the Areni Wine Festival in Armenia, the National Wine Day in Moldova, and The Art of Winemaking in Uzbekistan.
The rating is based on an analysis of the popularity and uniqueness of events.
Top stories
Armenians worldwide are celebrating the 28th anniversary of the proclamation of Artsakh Republic on September 2.
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
Latest news
Legal challenge in Belfast against no-deal Brexit dismissed The government rejected that argument during two days of legal proceedings in Belfast High Court, PA reported.
U.S. planning to ban almost all vaping flavors The U.S. intends to ban popular fruity flavors, as well as menthol and mint e-cigarettes from stores and online sellers.
Tesla tests Model S with an even faster "Plaid" powertrain Tesla teased a prototype Model S that Musk says can go faster than the “Ludicrous” speed the company’s cars currently achieve.
"Raging Bull' writer, Armenian-American Mardik Martin dies at 82 Mardik Martin, the co-screenwriter behind Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets, "New York, New York", has died.