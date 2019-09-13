ANCA partners with IDC to promote security for Middle East
September 13, 2019 - 10:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A broad-based, inter-denominational, cross-cultural coalition pressed for concrete policy solutions to the existential threats facing the Middle East Christians at In Defense of Christians (IDC) National Leadership Conference and Solidarity Dinner, co-sponsored by the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).
The two-day gathering, which brought together prominent faith leaders and human rights advocates from across the U.S., called for a permanent policy of official U.S. remembrance of the Armenian Genocide - as part of a series of legislative priorities shared during more than 100 Congressional meetings.
"IDC is the organization we needed to give voice to our values; to demand and to deliver a place at the policy-making table for religious freedom. To do the work of the Lord in the language of Washington: legislation, appropriations, and policy." said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian in remarks delivered at the sixth annual Solidarity Dinner on September 10th.
He went on to voice support for Republic of Artsakh freedom and to demand an end to U.S. complicity in Turkey's genocide denial.
