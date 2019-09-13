// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian Genocide survivor Asdghig “Starrie” Alemian dies in U.S. at 109

Armenian Genocide survivor Asdghig “Starrie” Alemian dies in U.S. at 109
September 13, 2019 - 11:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Asdghig “Starrie” Alemian, one of the last Armenian Genocide survivors in Massachusetts and a strong presence at every Genocide commemoration at the State House, died on September 5, 2019. She was 109, The Armenian Mirror Spectator reports.

She was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide, which took the lives of her parents and brothers, leaving her orphaned at age 5. She lived in an orphanage in Syria until 12 years old when her uncle Garabed Tetezian assisted her and her sister Anna in coming to the United States.

Starrie worked alongside her husband in running Alemian’s Delicatessen for more than 30 years.

Beginning in the 1980s, Alemian was honored yearly at the State House for Armenian Martyrs Day. On her 90th birthday, she traveled to Egypt and Syria with family, revisiting parts of her childhood.

She liked to celebrate her birthdays at the Red Parrot in Hull.

She was skilled at needlepoint, Armenian needle lace, piano and cooking.

Related links:
The Armenian Mirror Spectator. Asdghig ‘Starrie’ Alemian, One of Last Armenian Genocide Survivors in Massachusetts, Dies
The Armenian Genocide

The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.

The majority of Armenian Diaspora communities were formed by the Genocide survivors.

Present-day Turkey denies the fact of the Armenian Genocide, justifying the atrocities as “deportation to secure Armenians”. Only a few Turkish intellectuals, including Nobel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk and scholar Taner Akcam, speak openly about the necessity to recognize this crime against humanity.

The Armenian Genocide was recognized by Uruguay, Russia, France, Lithuania, Italy, 45 U.S. states, Greece, Cyprus, Lebanon, Argentina, Belgium, Austria, Wales, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, the Vatican, Luxembourg, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Sweden, Venezuela, Slovakia, Syria, Vatican, as well as the European Parliament and the World Council of Churches.

 Top stories
Artsakh celebrates 28 years of independenceArtsakh celebrates 28 years of independence
Armenians worldwide are celebrating the 28th anniversary of the proclamation of Artsakh Republic on September 2.
"Shadows of 1915" centers on memories of Armenian Genocide
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
Armenia PM congratulates Singapore on National DayArmenia PM congratulates Singapore on National Day
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Conflict over gas prices brewing between Armenia and Russia: media
Pashinyan invites Rouhani to EAEU summit in Armenia
Armenia, Temasek Holdings discuss tech cooperation
22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Hubble takes new portrait of Saturn When Saturn was approaching closest to Earth this year on June 20, the Hubble Space Telescope captured the view.
Edward Snowden names conditions for his return to U.S. By coming back for only "sentencing," he said, he wouldn't be setting the right example for others who might be in a similar situation.
Germany urges Greece to step up migrant deportations to Turkey More and more migrants have been crossing to Greece in recent weeks, overwhelming the already strapped local services.
Holocaust survivor's secret diary to be published 70 years after her death The Holocaust diary of the Polish Jewish teenager Renia Spiegel was sealed away in a New York bank vault.