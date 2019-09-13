Armenian Genocide survivor Asdghig “Starrie” Alemian dies in U.S. at 109
September 13, 2019 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Asdghig “Starrie” Alemian, one of the last Armenian Genocide survivors in Massachusetts and a strong presence at every Genocide commemoration at the State House, died on September 5, 2019. She was 109, The Armenian Mirror Spectator reports.
She was a survivor of the Armenian Genocide, which took the lives of her parents and brothers, leaving her orphaned at age 5. She lived in an orphanage in Syria until 12 years old when her uncle Garabed Tetezian assisted her and her sister Anna in coming to the United States.
Starrie worked alongside her husband in running Alemian’s Delicatessen for more than 30 years.
Beginning in the 1980s, Alemian was honored yearly at the State House for Armenian Martyrs Day. On her 90th birthday, she traveled to Egypt and Syria with family, revisiting parts of her childhood.
She liked to celebrate her birthdays at the Red Parrot in Hull.
She was skilled at needlepoint, Armenian needle lace, piano and cooking.
The Armenian Genocide
The Armenian Genocide (1915-23) was the deliberate and systematic destruction of the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire during and just after World War I. It was characterized by massacres and deportations, involving forced marches under conditions designed to lead to the death of the deportees, with the total number of deaths reaching 1.5 million.
Top stories
Armenians worldwide are celebrating the 28th anniversary of the proclamation of Artsakh Republic on September 2.
It’s a contradiction that continues to haunt the contemporary Armenian community, according to Burger.
The Security Council’s press service revealed that Patrushev will hold consultations on security issues in Yerevan.
Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Singapore Premier Lee Hsien Loong on the country's National Day.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Hubble takes new portrait of Saturn When Saturn was approaching closest to Earth this year on June 20, the Hubble Space Telescope captured the view.
Edward Snowden names conditions for his return to U.S. By coming back for only "sentencing," he said, he wouldn't be setting the right example for others who might be in a similar situation.
Germany urges Greece to step up migrant deportations to Turkey More and more migrants have been crossing to Greece in recent weeks, overwhelming the already strapped local services.
Holocaust survivor's secret diary to be published 70 years after her death The Holocaust diary of the Polish Jewish teenager Renia Spiegel was sealed away in a New York bank vault.