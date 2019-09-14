95 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
September 14, 2019 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 95 ceasefire violations - some 650 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from September 8 to 14, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh soldiers continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
