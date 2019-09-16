Mkhitaryan scores debut goal after Roma move

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a debut goal to help Paulo Fonseca secure his first win as AS Roma coach in a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo, after Lazio fell to a shock defeat and Bologna moved into second place in Serie A on Sunday, September 15, The Daily Trust says.

The Armenia international, who joined the capital club on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, scored his side’s third goal as the visitors were put to the sword in the first half.

Roma were 4-0 up inside 33 minutes thanks to Bryan Cristante’s header, a volley from Edin Dzeko, Mkhitaryan’s low strike and a composed finish from Justin Kluivert.

The visitors rallied in the second half through Domenico Berardi’s brace but it was too little too late.