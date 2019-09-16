Mkhitaryan scores debut goal after Roma move
September 16, 2019 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored a debut goal to help Paulo Fonseca secure his first win as AS Roma coach in a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo, after Lazio fell to a shock defeat and Bologna moved into second place in Serie A on Sunday, September 15, The Daily Trust says.
The Armenia international, who joined the capital club on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, scored his side’s third goal as the visitors were put to the sword in the first half.
Roma were 4-0 up inside 33 minutes thanks to Bryan Cristante’s header, a volley from Edin Dzeko, Mkhitaryan’s low strike and a composed finish from Justin Kluivert.
The visitors rallied in the second half through Domenico Berardi’s brace but it was too little too late.
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on September 5.
The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.
