Hrant Dink Award goes to Nebahat Akkoç, Agnes Kharshiing
September 16, 2019 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The eleventh International Hrant Dink Award was presented on Sunday, September 15 with a ceremony held at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar International Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Dink, the editor-in-chief if Agos newspaper and a leading member of Turkey's ethnic Armenian community who was also involved in Turkish-Armenian reconciliation efforts, was gunned down in broad daylight by purported ultranationalist Ogun Samast on January 19, 2007.
This year’s awards were granted to Nebahat Akkoç, who works tirelessly to raise awareness among women on women’s human rights and opposes male violence and Agnes Kharshiing from India who defends the rights of the poor, women, children and the disadvantaged in the region where she lives and also struggles for environmental rights.
The award ceremony was hosted by Ece Dizdar and featured the musical performances of Maral Ataman, students of Hrant Çizmeciyan and Büyük Ev Ablukada.
As part of the ceremony, the people and organisations from Turkey and from around the world, who raise hope for the future with their actions were saluted with the video ‘Inspirations 2019’.
