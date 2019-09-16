Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan heading for gold with rib fracture

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan will take on Russia’s Musa Evloev in his final bout of the 2019 World Championships, currently underway in Nursultan, Kazakhstan.

The Armenian athlete will have to fight for the gold medal with a rib fracture which he received during the previous World Championships.

Aleksanyan managed to fight through the pain in the several rounds leading to the final and defeated all his opponents in the process.