Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan heading for gold with rib fracture
September 16, 2019 - 11:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan will take on Russia’s Musa Evloev in his final bout of the 2019 World Championships, currently underway in Nursultan, Kazakhstan.
The Armenian athlete will have to fight for the gold medal with a rib fracture which he received during the previous World Championships.
Aleksanyan managed to fight through the pain in the several rounds leading to the final and defeated all his opponents in the process.
Top stories
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on September 5.
The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia’s shadow economy "expected to shrink by 3% in 2019" Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that shadow economy in Armenia will shrink by 3% in 2019.
Armenian National Security Service chief resigns Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan has been relieved of his duties, said Nikol Pashinyan.
Banksy's chimp-filled Parliament up for sale, set to fetch up to £2 mln A Banksy painting of the House of Commons overrun by chimpanzees is to go on sale in London next month.
Cancer is now the leading cause of death in wealthy countries A new study has found that cancer is fast becoming the leading cause of death in higher income countries.