System Of A Down announce Findland concert for June 25

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down have announced a new concert in Findland on June 25, 2020.

"We are excited to announce the first of many shows in Europe next year. First up is our return to Finland for @ProvinssiFest on the 25th of June," the band said in a tweet.

Though no albums have been released since 2005, the band continue to perform live. Lead singer Serj Tankian continues to compose and release solo music under his own name, while guitarist Daron Malakian's next Scars on Broadway album, “Dictator”, is out July 20.

System Of A Down, whose members are all descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, performed live in Armenia for the first time to mark the 100th anniversary of the atrocity.

The band's concert in Armenian’s capital Yerevan on April 23, 2015 closed their Wake Up The Souls Tour, a month-long world tour to commemorate the Genocide, which saw the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Turks in 1915.