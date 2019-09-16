Iran slams "unacceptable" accusations over Saudi oil attacks
September 16, 2019 - 12:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's foreign ministry has poured scorn on accusations about Tehran's alleged role in the weekend attacks on a critical Saudi oil plant and oilfield.
"These allegations are condemned as unacceptable and entirely baseless," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a press conference aired on Iranian state TV on Monday.
In the early hours of Saturday, two Saudi Aramco plants were targeted in what local authorities called a drone attack, which set the oil facilities ablaze and prompted the kingdom to halt about half of its crude output.
Yemen's Houthi militants said they were responsible for the drone strike. The movement said on Monday, as quoted by Reuters, that Saudi Aramco's oil facilities were still in the crosshairs and could be attacked at "any moment".
However, Mike Pompeo said there was "no evidence the attacks came from Yemen" and pointed the finger at Iran. Donald Trump was less forthcoming, saying that the United States was "locked and loaded depending on verification" of the culprit and is waiting for verification from Saudi Arabia, which has not mentioned any names so far.
