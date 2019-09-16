Armenian National Security Service chief resigns
September 16, 2019 - 16:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan has submitted his resignation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Monday, September 16.
While Pashinyan said the decision is based on mutual agreement, Vanetsyan himself issued a statement, in which he described his resignation as a “sobering step”.
“The state-building process has its logic: the spontaneity of decisions, the radicality of actions, and the practice of not distinguishing between the primary and the secondary, the transient and the permanent does not lead to the attainment of goals.”
“It has nothing to do with an officer’s dignity.”
President Armen Sarkissian has already signed Vanetsyan’s resignation letter.
Vanetsyan was appointed to the post on May 10, 2018, following the “velvet revolution” which saw the resignation of the former authorities and the election of Pashinyan has the country’s new PM.
