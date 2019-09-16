// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia’s shadow economy "expected to shrink by 3% in 2019"

Armenia’s shadow economy
September 16, 2019 - 16:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday, September 16 that shadow economy in Armenia will shrink by 3% in 2019.

Shadow economy is defined as the illicit economic activity existing alongside a country's official economy, such as black market transactions and undeclared work.

Pashinyan told a press conference in Vanadzor that the improvement of tax administration in 2018-2019 has led to a significant reduction in the size of the shadow economy.

"This is what gives us the opportunity to repay old debts, increase capital investments and move on to a gradual growth in salaries and pensions," the PM said.

