Putin offers S-300 and S-400 systems to Saudi Arabia
September 17, 2019 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia is ready to help Saudi Arabia following attacks on the Saudi oil industry if needed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with leaders of Turkey and Iran in Ankara on Monday, September 26 and proposed Russian weapons for purchase, Reuters reports.
“We are ready to provide respective assistance to Saudi Arabia, and it would be enough for the political leadership of Saudi Arabia to make a wise government decision - as the leaders of Iran did in their time by purchasing S-300 and as (Turkish) President (Tayyip) Erdogan did by purchasing the latest S-400 ‘Triumph’ air defense systems from Russia,” Putin said.
These Russian weapons would protect any infrastructure facilities of Saudi Arabia, he added.
Top stories
The integration program initialed by the countries in early September is designed for a year and a half.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
"Big Bang Theory" strikes multi-billion-dollar HBO Max streaming deal In what is easily a record-setting deal, HBO Max has secured the exclusive domestic streaming rights to TBBT.
Serj Tankian updates fans on System of a Down’s plans "We haven't been able to see eye to eye to continue as far as creating new music together," said Serj.
Court rules to keep Armenia ex-President in custody A court in Yerevan ruled on September 17 to keep former Armenian President Robert Kocharian in custody.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for Sept. 18 The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.