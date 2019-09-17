Israelis vote in repeat election focused on Netanyahu
September 17, 2019 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israelis were voting Tuesday, September 17 in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power, Politico reports.
Against the prospect of a likely indictment on corruption charges, Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term in office.
He faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu’s Likud. Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government.
It’s the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to build a coalition following April’s vote and dissolved parliament.
Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and exit polls are expected at the end of the voting day at 10 p.m. Official results are projected to come in overnight.
With his political career on the line, Netanyahu has campaigned furiously and taken a late hard turn to the right. He’s staged a flurry of media appearances to beseech supporters to vote in large numbers to stave off the prospect of a left-wing government he says will endanger the country’s security.
Top stories
The integration program initialed by the countries in early September is designed for a year and a half.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
"Big Bang Theory" strikes multi-billion-dollar HBO Max streaming deal In what is easily a record-setting deal, HBO Max has secured the exclusive domestic streaming rights to TBBT.
Serj Tankian updates fans on System of a Down’s plans "We haven't been able to see eye to eye to continue as far as creating new music together," said Serj.
Court rules to keep Armenia ex-President in custody A court in Yerevan ruled on September 17 to keep former Armenian President Robert Kocharian in custody.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for Sept. 18 The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.