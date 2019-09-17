Israelis vote in repeat election focused on Netanyahu

PanARMENIAN.Net - Israelis were voting Tuesday, September 17 in an unprecedented repeat election that will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power, Politico reports.

Against the prospect of a likely indictment on corruption charges, Netanyahu is seeking a fifth term in office.

He faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose centrist Blue and White party is running even with Netanyahu’s Likud. Both parties could struggle to form a majority coalition with smaller allies, though, forcing them into a potential unity government.

It’s the second election this year, after Netanyahu failed to build a coalition following April’s vote and dissolved parliament.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. and exit polls are expected at the end of the voting day at 10 p.m. Official results are projected to come in overnight.

With his political career on the line, Netanyahu has campaigned furiously and taken a late hard turn to the right. He’s staged a flurry of media appearances to beseech supporters to vote in large numbers to stave off the prospect of a left-wing government he says will endanger the country’s security.