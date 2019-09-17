Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Man of the Match after Sassuolo win
September 17, 2019 - 11:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been voted the Man of the Match after he scored a goal in his debute match as part of Roma.
"Congratulations to @HenrikhMkh on being voted the #ASRoma @qatarairways Man of the Match against Sassuolo!" the club said in a tweet.
Mkhitaryan scored a debut goal to help Paulo Fonseca secure his first win as AS Roma coach in a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo, after Lazio fell to a shock defeat and Bologna moved into second place in Serie A on Sunday, September 15.
The Armenia international, who joined the capital club on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, scored his side’s third goal as the visitors were put to the sword in the first half.
Top stories
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on September 5.
The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
"Big Bang Theory" strikes multi-billion-dollar HBO Max streaming deal In what is easily a record-setting deal, HBO Max has secured the exclusive domestic streaming rights to TBBT.
Study looks for differences in brain connectivity among tea drinkers Despite people's beliefs that tea can heal all ills, finding substantial evidence to back up these claims is more challenging.
Sara Corning statue unveiled in Canada On land where once stood a cherished church that Sara Corning may have attended, a statue of her now stands.
Serj Tankian updates fans on System of a Down’s plans "We haven't been able to see eye to eye to continue as far as creating new music together," said Serj.