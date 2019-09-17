// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Man of the Match after Sassuolo win

September 17, 2019 - 11:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been voted the Man of the Match after he scored a goal in his debute match as part of Roma.

"Congratulations to @HenrikhMkh on being voted the #ASRoma @qatarairways Man of the Match against Sassuolo!" the club said in a tweet.

Mkhitaryan scored a debut goal to help Paulo Fonseca secure his first win as AS Roma coach in a 4-2 victory over Sassuolo, after Lazio fell to a shock defeat and Bologna moved into second place in Serie A on Sunday, September 15.

The Armenia international, who joined the capital club on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, scored his side’s third goal as the visitors were put to the sword in the first half.

Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

