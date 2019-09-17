New tech can precisely locate edges of tumors during surgery
September 17, 2019 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cancer treatment could be dramatically improved by an invention at the University of Waterloo to precisely locate the edges of tumors during surgery to remove them, Medical Xpress reports.
The new imaging technology uses the way light from lasers interacts with cancerous and healthy tissues to distinguish between them in real-time and with no physical contact, an advancement with the potential to eliminate the need for secondary surgeries to get missed malignant tissue.
"This is the future, a huge step towards our ultimate goal of revolutionizing surgical oncology," said Parsin Haji Reza, a systems design engineering professor who leads the project. "Intraoperatively, during surgery, the surgeon will be able to see exactly what to cut and how much to cut."
A paper on the work, All-optical Reflection-mode Microscopic Histology of Unstained Human Tissues, was published Sep.t 16 in the journal Scientific Reports.
Doctors now rely primarily on pre-operation MRI images and CT scans, experience and visual inspection to determine the margins of tumors during operations.
Tissue samples are then sent to labs for testing, with waits of up to two weeks for results to show if the tumor was completely removed or not.
In about 10 per cent of cases—the rates for different kinds of cancer involving tumors vary widely—some cancerous tissue has been missed and a second operation is required to remove it.
Top stories
The integration program initialed by the countries in early September is designed for a year and a half.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
"Big Bang Theory" strikes multi-billion-dollar HBO Max streaming deal In what is easily a record-setting deal, HBO Max has secured the exclusive domestic streaming rights to TBBT.
Serj Tankian updates fans on System of a Down’s plans "We haven't been able to see eye to eye to continue as far as creating new music together," said Serj.
Court rules to keep Armenia ex-President in custody A court in Yerevan ruled on September 17 to keep former Armenian President Robert Kocharian in custody.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for Sept. 18 The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.