Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for Sept. 18

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the south-east direction of the Martuni region, on Wednesday, September 18.

From the Artsakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.