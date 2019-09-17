// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Serj Tankian updates fans on System of a Down’s plans

Serj Tankian updates fans on System of a Down’s plans
September 17, 2019 - 14:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down’s Serj Tankian has provided an update on the all-important question for the band's fans -- will they ever see new music from SOAD?

The last album was 2005’s Hypnotize.

“The status has not changed,” Tankian said in an interview with Billboard. “We tour. We do shows together. We haven't been able to see eye to eye to continue as far as creating new music together.

"Maybe one day that will change, maybe that won't, but we're all close friends and we enjoy each other's company and we're like family at this point, after 25 years.

"We'll be announcing some new shows soon.”

System Of A Down announced a new concert in Findland on June 25, 2020.

"We are excited to announce the first of many shows in Europe next year. First up is our return to Finland for @ProvinssiFest on the 25th of June," the band said in a tweet.

Though no albums have been released since 2005, the band continue to perform live. Lead singer Serj Tankian continues to compose and release solo music under his own name, while guitarist Daron Malakian's next Scars on Broadway album, “Dictator”, was out July 20.

Related links:
Billboard. System of a Down's Serj Tankian Talks Musical Activism & the Armenian Revolution
 Top stories
"Raging Bull' writer, Armenian-American Mardik Martin dies at 82
Mardik Martin, the co-screenwriter behind Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets, "New York, New York", has died.
Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams attend Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams attend "Game Changers" premiere
Ohanian, an American entrepreneur of Armenian descent, is one of many executive producers of "The Game Changers".
Film about Armenian revolution to premiere at Toronto Film FestivalFilm about Armenian revolution to premiere at Toronto Film Festival
"I am not alone" - a documentary about Armenia's miraculous 2018 velvet revolution - will have its world premiere at TIFF.
Jamiroquai giving a concert in Armenia on November 6Jamiroquai giving a concert in Armenia on November 6
Jamiroquai will give a concert in Yerevan on November 6 within the Silk Note Festival, a Facebook event reveals.
Partner news
 Articles
Cultural diplomacy as a driver of Armenia’s economy

ICAE2018 proves a success

 Most popular in the section
Daron Malakian confirms delay of System Of A Down album
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome forth baby
Serj Tankian and Tom Morello pay tribute to Chris Cornell
Daron Malakian says SOAD felt most proud when performing in Armenia
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Study looks for differences in brain connectivity among tea drinkers Despite people's beliefs that tea can heal all ills, finding substantial evidence to back up these claims is more challenging.
Sara Corning statue unveiled in Canada On land where once stood a cherished church that Sara Corning may have attended, a statue of her now stands.
Court rules to keep Armenia ex-President in custody A court in Yerevan ruled on September 17 to keep former Armenian President Robert Kocharian in custody.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for Sept. 18 The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.