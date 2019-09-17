Serj Tankian updates fans on System of a Down’s plans

PanARMENIAN.Net - System of a Down’s Serj Tankian has provided an update on the all-important question for the band's fans -- will they ever see new music from SOAD?

The last album was 2005’s Hypnotize.

“The status has not changed,” Tankian said in an interview with Billboard. “We tour. We do shows together. We haven't been able to see eye to eye to continue as far as creating new music together.

"Maybe one day that will change, maybe that won't, but we're all close friends and we enjoy each other's company and we're like family at this point, after 25 years.

"We'll be announcing some new shows soon.”

System Of A Down announced a new concert in Findland on June 25, 2020.

"We are excited to announce the first of many shows in Europe next year. First up is our return to Finland for @ProvinssiFest on the 25th of June," the band said in a tweet.

Though no albums have been released since 2005, the band continue to perform live. Lead singer Serj Tankian continues to compose and release solo music under his own name, while guitarist Daron Malakian's next Scars on Broadway album, “Dictator”, was out July 20.