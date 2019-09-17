Sara Corning statue unveiled in Canada
September 17, 2019 - 15:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On land where once stood a cherished church that Armenian Genocide missionary Sara Corning may have attended, a statue of her now stands.
The sculpture was unveiled on Sept. 14, on the Parade Street lawn of the Yarmouth County Museum where Zion United Baptist Church once stood, The CoastGuard reports.
A large crowd was present for the unveiling of this honour.
Dignitaries invited to the event included Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc and his wife Patsy LeBlanc; co-chairs of the Sara Corning Society – David Chown and Jennifer Rodney-Chown; Raffi Sarkissian, founder, Sara Corning Centre for Genocide Education in Toronto, and Anahit Harutyunyan, Ambassador of Republic of Armenia in Canada.
Corning, born in Cheggogin, Yarmouth County, in 1872, was a nurse and eventually worked with the American Red Cross.
She joined the Near East Relief effort to aid refugees in 1919 and is credited with helping to save and care for thousands of Greek, Armenian and Assyrian orphans and refugees from the aftermath of World War One and the Siege of Smyrna in 1922. She continued her work with orphans in Greece and Turkey until 1930.
Toronto, as mentioned, is home to the Sara Corning Centre for Genocide Education. The centre’s mission is to disseminate human rights and genocide-related research to elementary and secondary school students in Ontario.
“The Corning Centre's conviction is that human rights education is effective in ensuring that Canadian students become engaged in civic life, advocate for their own rights and those of others, and remain aware of the consequences of discrimination,” reads the mission statement on the centre’s website.
Corning was also posthumously awarded the Outstanding Canadian Award by the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto in the fall of 2017.
