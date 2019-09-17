Study looks for differences in brain connectivity among tea drinkers
September 17, 2019 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A recent small scale study looks for differences in connectivity in the brains of people who drink tea regularly and those who rarely drink tea. The findings seem encouraging, but much more work is needed.
Spending just a few moments searching the internet for the health benefits of tea produces hundreds of supposed benefits.
However, despite people's commonly held beliefs that tea can heal all ills, finding substantial evidence to back up these claims is more challenging. This is especially true when searching for tea's benefits on brain health.
Although there is no definitive evidence, some studies have identified certain associations between tea drinking and mental health. For instance, one study found that depressive symptoms were less common in older adults who drank tea consistently and frequently.
Another study, using 2,501 participants, concluded that "Regular tea consumption was associated with lower risks of cognitive impairment and decline."
Some researchers have focused on more specific cognitive benefits of drinking tea. One experiment, which involved just 58 participants, concluded that drinking black tea enhanced attention and alertness.
The most recent research, from the National University of Singapore, adds a little more information to the sparse evidence that is currently available. The authors published their study in the journal Aging.
Top stories
The integration program initialed by the countries in early September is designed for a year and a half.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
"Big Bang Theory" strikes multi-billion-dollar HBO Max streaming deal In what is easily a record-setting deal, HBO Max has secured the exclusive domestic streaming rights to TBBT.
Serj Tankian updates fans on System of a Down’s plans "We haven't been able to see eye to eye to continue as far as creating new music together," said Serj.
Court rules to keep Armenia ex-President in custody A court in Yerevan ruled on September 17 to keep former Armenian President Robert Kocharian in custody.
Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh contact line set for Sept. 18 The OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.