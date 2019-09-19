Romania Senate declares October 12 as Day of Armenian language
September 19, 2019 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Romanian Senate on Wednesday, September 18 unanimously adopted a bill declaring October 12 as the Day of the Armenian language, alphabet and culture in the country.
The motion was introduced by Romanian lawmakers of Armenian descent Varujan Pambuccian and Varujan Vosganian.
The bill must be approved by the lower house of parliament and signed by the country's president, the Armenian Embassy in Romania said in a Facebook post.
The resolution, when approved, will enable organizing events celebrating the Armenian language, alphabet and culture in Romania.
