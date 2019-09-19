VivaCell-MTS, Synopsys Armenia support European University students

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator VivaCell-MTS, Synopsys Armenia, and the European University on Wednesday, September 18.

The memorandum provides for joint actions aimed at strengthening the knowledge obtained at the university, as well as developing practical skills. The memorandum was signed by VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, Synopsys Armenia Director Hovik Musayelyan and the Rector of the European University Heghine Bisharyan.

In particular, according to the tripartite document, Synopsys Armenia will provide educational materials and manuals for the training of qualified specialists from students of the department of Microelectronic Circuits and Systems. Internships at VivaCell-MTS will be organized for the students to help them develop theoretical knowledge into practical skills.

Within the framework of the memorandum, it is also planned to retrain the teaching staff of the department at least once in three years, as well as organize co-teaching practices. It is also important that the best graduates of the Microelectronic Circuits and Systems bachelor’s program are given the opportunity to continue their education at the master’s program of the department.

“Our cooperation aimed at supporting gifted young people continues and that is only natural. Telecommunication is a dynamically evolving industry and therefore the educational materials and the curriculum require regular revisions. Instruction shall also comply with modern day demands. The communication between education and business shall be kept alive continuously. The utmost role of a university is to provide job markets with proficient and efficient human resources. The fundamental knowledge and practical skills need to be delivered to students together not separately. Quality education is a basic means to ensure economic growth and human development. Efficient education is crucial in defining our perspectives, and how strong and competitive our youth will be in the days to come,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Yirikian said.

"I highly appreciate the signing of this trilateral agreement, as many years ago it has also helped in establishment of the new specialty: Microelectronics in telecommunications. Many highly qualified staff have been trained in this program, many of whom have been hired by Synopsys, VivaCell-MTS and other ICT companies. I want to thank all the people who were at the forefront of this project. I hope that this mutually effective partnership will continue for a long time,” said Musayelyan, Director of Synopsys Armenia, a member of the Board of Trustees of the European University.

The cooperation between VivaCell-MTS and Synopsys Armenia with the European Academy started in 2011.

“Years ago the European University jointly with VivaCell-MTS and Synopsys Armenia founded the trilateral cooperation. In EU was formed the Microelectronic Circuits and Systems Chair. The purpose of the cooperation was the implementation of a unique model of university-production cooperation in higher education system of the RA. The program implemented by the Chair is a successful example of training professionals in the field of information and telecommunications with state-of-the–art knowledge and practical skills, what the labor market shows,” Bisharyan stated.

“Through many years of effective joint work by Synopsys Armenia and the university high-quality specialists, now we can record our successes. During these years 21 students have been awarded RA Presidential Educational Awards and RA State Educational Awards in IT sphere.”

Bisharyan also mentioned that the Chair is furbished with 4 auditoriums with modern hardware and software equipment, for which VivaCell-MTS has invested about 142 million AMD. Students use 20 complete sets of software tools from Synopsys. Curricula are available in 4 languages.

Around 110 out of the total 123 graduates of the Microelectronic Circuits and Systems department are currently employed in the leading IT companies, with some 67 of them having joined Synopsys Armenia.