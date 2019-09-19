U.S. Embassy will spend $100,000 to conserve Sanahin Monastery

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation has approved $100,000 to conserve and preserve St. Hakop Church, Memorial-khachkar of Grigor Tuteordi, and St. Harutyun Church, all part of a gem of Armenian cultural heritage - the Sanahin monastery.

A UNESCO site, Sanahin represents the epitome of Armenian religious architecture between the 10th and 13th centuries.

It includes more than 50 khachkars (cross-stones), the most valuable of which is the khachkar of Grigor Tuteordi.