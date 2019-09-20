// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Armenia on Independence Day

September 20, 2019 - 16:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has sent a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the country's Independence Day.

“I convey my congratulations on the occasion of National holiday and send my most cordial wishes of happiness and well-being to the people of Armenia,” the Queen said in her message.

Armenia is celebrating the 28th anniversary of Independence on Saturday, September 21. Major events have been organized in Gyumri, the second largest city of Armenia.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

