Azerbaijan attempts subversive attack against Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Sunday, September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said Monday.

The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat.

The rival also left the body of one soldier from their own side in the neutral zone.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

Cameras installed on the contact line have recorded some parts of the attempted attack.