System of a Down heading to Portugal, Spain, Germany in 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Californian metal icons System of a Down have announced a string of festival appearances for next summer, marking their first shows in Europe since the end of their tour in the summer of 2017, Festicket says.

Among the shows announced so far across June and July are headline sets at VOA Heavy Rock Fest in Portugal, Finland's Provinssirock Festival, and an exclusive Spanish show at Resurrection Fest.

The news also coincides with the first announcement from German twin festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, which will see System of a Down join Green Day and Volbeat atop the lineup.

This latest announcement is also likely to fuel further rumours of a new album from the band, who haven't released anything since 2005's twin records "Mezmerize" and "Hypnotize".

System Of A Down, whose members are all descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide, performed live in Armenia for the first time to mark the 100th anniversary of the atrocity.

The band's concert in Armenian’s capital Yerevan on April 23, 2015 closed their Wake Up The Souls Tour, a month-long world tour to commemorate the Genocide, which saw the slaughter of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Turks in 1915.