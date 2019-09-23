Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in NYC

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in New York on Sunday, September 22 for talks on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

"FM #ElmarMammadyarov met w/ @OSCE MG Co-chairs in NewYork. Current situation of the negotiations on settlement of #Armenia-#Azerbaijan NK conflict &situation in the conflict zone, as well as plans & perspectives of further activities of the co-chairs were discussed at the meeting," the Azerbaijani ministry's spokeswoman, Leyla Abdullayeva, tweeted.

Mammayarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan are meeting on Monday. Both of them are attending the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group who are tasked to mediate the negotiations between the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will be curating the Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York.