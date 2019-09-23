Azerbaijan confirms death of soldier in Karabakh
September 23, 2019 - 14:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has confirmed the death of a soldier in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.
Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Karabakh (Artsakh) on Sunday, September 22, the Karabakh Defense Ministry said Monday. The Armenian side took measures to foil the attack, forcing the Azerbaijani troops to retreat. The rival also left the body of one soldier from their own side in the neutral zone.
During the sabotage attempt, an Azerbaijani serviceman named Ramin Abdulrakhmanov was killed, Interfax Azerbaijan reports.
The press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claims that Abdulrakhmanov "got lost and ended up between military positions."
The Azerbaijani side has already asked the International Committee of the Red Cross to facilitate the safe evacuation of Abdulrakhmanov’s body.
Dana Leong to perform at #AraratChallenge Fest in Yerevan Dana Leong, the world’s top electric cellist and trombone player, will participate in the #AraratChallenge Fest.