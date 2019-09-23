Armenian President traveling to Italy for Cybertech Europe

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is traveling to Italy with a working visit, his office said Monday, September 23.

Sarkissian is expected to attend the 2019 edition if the Cybertech Europe conference, the cyber industry's foremost B2B networking platform.

The conferences and exhibitions serve as the go-to place to learn all about the latest technological innovations, threats, and solutions to combating threats within the global cyber arena.

Our events feature top executives, government officials, leading decision-makers from a wide range of sectors including critical infrastructure, insurance, retail, health and government, defense, R&D, manufacturing, automotive, and more.

When in Rome, the President will meet the heads of a number of major companies to tell them more about Armenia and encourage investments in the country.