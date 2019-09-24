Biden, U.S. officials congratulate Armenian Congresswoman

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) received letters from a number of American officials and lawmakers emphasizing the importance of reaffirming the United States’ record on the Armenian Genocide and congratulating Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) for receiving the Assembly’s Deukmejian Award for Public Service.

Letters were sent by former Vice President and Senator Joe Biden; Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA); Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY); Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Robert Menendez (D-NJ); California Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA); Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ed Markey (D-MA); the leadership of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues - Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Peter King (R-NY); House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva (D-AZ); Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA); Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA); Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-MN); Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI); Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD); and Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA).

The letters were sent to the Armenian Assembly for its 2019 National Advocacy Conference and Gala, which was widely attended by Armenian American leaders and activists from throughout the United States.

In addition to elected officials in the House and Senate, the President of the Republic of Armenia, Dr. Armen Sarkissian, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, extended their written compliments to Congresswoman Speier on this auspicious occasion.