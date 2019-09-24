Biden, U.S. officials congratulate Armenian Congresswoman
September 24, 2019 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) received letters from a number of American officials and lawmakers emphasizing the importance of reaffirming the United States’ record on the Armenian Genocide and congratulating Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) for receiving the Assembly’s Deukmejian Award for Public Service.
Letters were sent by former Vice President and Senator Joe Biden; Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA); Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY); Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Robert Menendez (D-NJ); California Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA); Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ed Markey (D-MA); the leadership of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues - Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Peter King (R-NY); House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva (D-AZ); Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA); Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA); Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-MN); Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI); Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD); and Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA).
The letters were sent to the Armenian Assembly for its 2019 National Advocacy Conference and Gala, which was widely attended by Armenian American leaders and activists from throughout the United States.
In addition to elected officials in the House and Senate, the President of the Republic of Armenia, Dr. Armen Sarkissian, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, extended their written compliments to Congresswoman Speier on this auspicious occasion.
Top stories
Californian metal icons System of a Down have announced a string of festival appearances for next summer.
Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on September 22.
As a Senator, Joe Biden consistently supported issues of special concern to Americans of Armenian heritage.
A Facebook post by the Armenian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates broke the news September 19.
Partner news
Latest news
Hidden continent "found under Europe" the size of Greenland and it broke off from North Africa, only to be buried under Southern Europe about 140 million years ago.
Parents' smoking raises future heart risks for kids: study A-fib episodes are not immediately life-threatening, but over time they can lead to a stroke or heart failure.
UK Supreme Court rules Johnson's suspension of Parliament is unlawful Tt will likely set off a bitter argument over whether the justices have strayed too far into the UK's political arena.
Veterans with mental health disorders have higher risk of heart disease Veterans with specific disorders had an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and death from cardiovascular disease.